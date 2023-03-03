Beshear issues state of emergency amid likely severe weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency Friday morning ahead of likely severe storms across Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Beshear posted a video on Twitter signing the order.

“Kentucky is facing dangerous weather, with severe storms, damaging winds and the possibility of tornadoes and flooding. I want to make sure we do everything to keep our people safe. I just signed a state of emergency to allow us to preposition assets like the @KentuckyGuard,” he wrote in the post.

“This action will allow us to respond as quickly as possible. Folks, the main message today is stay home, stay informed and don’t take chances. Let’s do what is needed to keep everyone safe.”

Beshear is expected to hold an update on severe weather at 10:30 a.m. It will stream on his Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Be sure to stick with ABC 36 on air and online for the latest weather coverage.