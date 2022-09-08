Beshear gives update on EKy flooding, WKy tornadoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear gave Kentuckians an update on the eastern Kentucky flooding and western Kentucky tornadoes in his Thursday press briefing.

In the briefing, Beshear announced a $9 million grant to build a new water treatment plant in Buckhorn that will serve Perry County residents.

Along with that, 52 percent of applications have been approved for FEMA and there are currently 197 travel trailers in eastern Kentucky — 65 of which are from Louisiana.

Beshear also touched on the nearing nine-month anniversary of the deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky. According to the state, 164 people are in travel trailers. Beshear said he’s thankful for the help from people across the state and country donating to FEMA’s assistance but says he doesn’t want people leaving western or eastern Kentucky because of the natural disasters.

State leaders emphasized recent job opportunities and economic growth in the areas.

Beshear added he knows Kentucky has gone through a lot of adversity from the pandemic to two natural disasters — but knows the state has a bright future.

If you are interested in donating to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief or Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, head to the Kentucky government website.