Beshear: Federal COVID-19 funeral assistance available

2,500 Kentuckians have received assistance so far

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Gov. Andy Beshear says financial assistance is available for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020. The funds are available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

So far, Beshear says 2,500 Kentuckians have received assistance for a total of more than $18 million.

To be eligible, the death has to have occurred in the United States, and the death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to or caused by COVID-19. Applicants can use the helpline 1-844-684-6333, available 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT, Monday through Friday. Kentuckians also can submit documentation online through DisasterAssistance.gov.