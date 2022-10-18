Beshear designates October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation Monday afternoon officially designating October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

With advocates and survivors by his side, Beshear said we should strive for a violence-free Kentucky but that staggering domestic violence rates for the state are a major concern.

Beshear said about 45 percent of women and 35 percent of men in Kentucky will experience intimate partner physical abuse or rape in their lifetimes — and if even just one person in our state fears for their safety, it’s still one too many.

If you or someone you know needs help, resources are available online. Visit kcadv.org.