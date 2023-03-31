Beshear declares state of emergency in Ky. ahead of strong storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Friday in Kentucky ahead of strong storms and gusty winds the state is expected to get into Saturday morning.

“The forecast suggests that we could have violent tornadoes in Western Kentucky, especially in the Jackson Purchase [area], but that the vast majority of the state could see some very damaging weather, including thunderstorms, possible tornadoes and major wind gusts afterwards going into Saturday,” Beshear said in a video posted to his Twitter before signing the SOE.

He said this is the worst forecast he’s seen as governor.

Beshear especially warned Western Kentuckians to get to a safe place now, before the storm begins.

“I don’t want to lose one more Kentuckian, so everybody be safe and get to a safe place,” he said.

