Beshear declares state of emergency after widespread flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday declared a state of emergency after heavy rainfall in Western Kentucky.

Mayfield in Graves County, which is still recovering from the devastating tornadoes of 2021, is impacted again — this time by flooding.

“Please pray for Mayfield and areas of Western Kentucky impacted by significant flooding from last night’s storms,” Beshear said. “We’re working to assess the damage and respond. Just like every challenge we’ve faced, we will be there for all those affected. We will get through this together.”

Five Kentucky emergency management area managers have been dispatched to the area. Swift water search and rescue teams were put on alert in case they’re needed, Beshear said.

At this time, there have been no fatalities or missing persons, however, rescues in multiple counties from people in vehicles on flooded roadways and several homes in Carlisle, Graves, Hickman and McCracken counties have been conducted.

As of 11:55 a.m., nearly 6,000 homes were without power.

To read Beshear’s full executive order, head here: STATE OF EMERGENCY