Beshear cites ‘drafting errors’ in vetoing scholarship bill

The legislation was intended to expand the use of state lottery-supported scholarship money

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday cited “drafting errors” in vetoing legislation that had been intended to expand the use of state lottery-supported scholarship money.

The Democratic governor said he was supportive of the bill’s original intentions — including expanding scholarship funding for proprietary education under the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship program. The popular state lottery-supported program allows students to earn money, based on academic performance, to help defray college expenses.

Beshear said he also shared the bill sponsors’ desire to extend KEES scholarships to nonviolent offenders to support their transition back into society.

“However, acknowledged drafting errors will lead to unforeseen and unintended consequences that will undermine the bill and the goals it seeks to achieve,” the governor said in his veto message. “It is my hope that early in the next legislative session, those errors can be rectified.”

The veto will stand since the measure — Senate Bill 163 — passed on the final day of this year’s legislative session. Lawmakers’ next regular session will begin in January 2023.

Several organizations had urged the governor to veto the measure, saying the final version would have reduced opportunities for formerly incarcerated people to access state scholarships.