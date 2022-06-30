Beshear announces opening of second driver licensing regional office in Lexington

The new office is at 2624 Research Park Drive

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has opened a Driver Licensing Regional Office at a second location in Lexington, adding to a network of offices that provide modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to Kentuckians.

The new office is at 2624 Research Park Drive and will be designated Lexington/Spindletop. The other Lexington location is 141 Leestown Center Way and will be designated Lexington/Leestown. Business hours at both locations are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern.

“We are committed to expanding access to licensing and renewal through our network of Driver Licensing Regional Offices, and that includes creating new service options, like online renewal and mail renewal,” Gov. Beshear said. “Kentuckians also have more choices about credentials – a standard issue license, a REAL ID version that’s accepted for air travel and military base access, and either a four-year or eight-year card.”

In one of many service changes, Kentucky residents – regardless of where they live – may visit any regional office, anywhere in the state, to request, replace or renew a driving credential. More than 184,000 Kentuckians have skipped a trip to a regional office entirely by renewing online or through the mail. Information on each renewal method is available here.Fe

Kentuckians can visit drive.ky.gov to schedule an appointment online. Walk-in customers are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to visit this page to check the status of walk-in services before visiting an office.

First-time REAL ID applicants must visit a KYTC regional office in person , with proof of identity, residence and social security. For a personalized list of required documents to bring when applying, visit realidky.com.

In addition to the two Lexington locations, KYTC regional offices – the only place where Kentuckians can get a REAL ID – are operating in Bowling Green, Burlington, Catlettsburg, Columbia, Covington, Danville, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Henderson, Hopkinsville, Independence, Jackson, London, Louisville/Bowman Field, Louisville/Dixie Highway, Louisville/Hurstbourne, Louisville/Nia Center, Madisonville, Manchester, Mayfield, Maysville, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Pikeville, Pineville, Prestonsburg, Richmond and Somerset.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) will continue to conduct driver testing. Some testing sites are housed inside Driver Licensing Regional Offices. Applicants requiring written or skills testing must schedule an appointment online at assigned locations by visiting kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing/.

For years, circuit court clerks provided driver’s licenses and state identification card services in each county, but a majority of clerks asked KYTC to take over issuing REAL IDs. Legislation was passed in 2020 that transitioned REAL ID services, as well as other driver license and state ID services, to KYTC. The migration of services will be complete as of June 27, 2022.

“This is next-level driver licensing in Kentucky. This transition has been years in the making, in coordination and cooperation with the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks Association. Circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court duties, while at the regional offices, driver licensing is our only business,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said.