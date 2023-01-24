Beshear announces 2nd location for rebuilding homes in Eastern Ky.

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Pike and Perry counties Tuesday to announce plans for rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky following last year’s devastating and deadly July flooding.

Today’s announcement comes a little over a month after Beshear said the first site for rebuilding would be in Talcum, in Knott County near the Perry County line, with the Olive Branch Community.

The second location for rebuilding will be about 5 miles from downtown Hazard.

The new building site is 50 acres and will be close to schools, shopping centers and the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center. First-phase plans include about 150 houses, partially funded by the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, according to a press release.

The Ison family is contributing land for the project, Beshear said.

“This land is located near the heart of Hazard and can be a real boost to the community. There’s really no better use for such a great piece of land than to improve housing. Better and more housing attracts better jobs and a better future,” said Paul Ison.

Beshear added that the state is still evaluating more sites in four counties hit the hardest by flood damage: Perry, Knott, Letcher and Breathitt.

See More

Beshear announces plan for rebuilding in Eastern Ky., starting with ‘Olive Branch’ community