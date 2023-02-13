Beshear among 77 permanently banned from Russia in new list

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is among a new list of Americans permanently banned from Russia.

The list, posted on Feb. 8 on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation website, says the list of 77 U.S. citizens banned includes those who head government agencies, federal departments and some members of their families.

No. 6 is Andrew (Andy) Graham Beshear.

Beshear wrote the following on his official governor Facebook page Monday morning:

“I stand for freedom and against violence and oppression. Being banned by Russia will not deter me from standing up for what is right. ^AB”

Also on the list is Eleanor McConnell, Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell’s daughter.