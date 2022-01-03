Berea tourism announces Something Bright LearnShops

Berea Kentucky Tourism said Bright LearnShops offer an eclectic variety of hands-on experiences in a creative environment.

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ/Berea Kentucky Tourism) – Learn a new artistic skill during Berea Tourism’s Something Bright LearnShops on January 22-23.

LearnShop classes will include fiber arts, sgrafitto on clay bowls, pyrography on gourds, jewelry, blacksmithing, and calligraphy.

Berea Tourism welcomed the return of LearnShops in fall 2021 after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

LearnShops take place at venues throughout Berea and are held year-round.

Class sizes are limited to adhere to COVID guidelines.

Register for Something Bright LearnShops at www.visitberea.com/learnshops.