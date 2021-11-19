Berea to host ‘Merry Mingling Moment,’ tree lighting festivities

Event in downtown Berea on Small Business Saturday

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Berea and Berea Tourism invite area residents to join Mayor Bruce Fraley on Small Business Saturday, November 27, 2021 for a Merry Mingling Moment at 5:30-7 p.m.

Hosted on the lawn in front of the Berea Welcome Center, 3 Artist Circle, Old Town Artisan Village comes alive as it is transformed into an enchanted Woodland Wonderland this holiday season. Enjoy cookies and hot chocolate with the mayor, gather round for a tree lighting, hear carolers, roast marshmallows over a fire pit, see a fire truck up close and maybe even catch a glimpse of Santa Claus.

Come early and stroll through artisan shops and galleries to find the perfect gifts then grab a bite to eat among Berea’s vibrant restaurant scene.

Should there be inclement weather, festivities will move to the back platform of the Berea Welcome Center.