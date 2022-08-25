Berea singer-songwriter pens Eastern Kentucky flood relief song

Singer-songwriter Kristi Miller-Friend says the song took a matter of minutes to write out

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – As flood relief and recovery efforts continue, people around Kentucky and the country are using their skills and gifts to help out where they can.

One Berea songwriter is hoping her song, a message to Eastern Kentucky flood survivors, will help at least lift spirits as flood recovery continues.

According to singer-songwriter Kristi Miller-Friend, it’s a message of hope among devastation: a message she strongly believes was from God.

“It just came to me in a matter of minutes and it just fell into my heart and mind,” said Miller-Friend.

The artist says her song, ‘He Can Make That Work,’ was inspired by scripture and one of her husband’s favorite sayings.

“He’s frequently going around fixing stuff. We don’t always have the exact thingamajig and he’s always saying, ‘I can make that work!’ and I combined that with my favorite scripture,” said Miller-Friend.

Her song is Kentucky Proud’s Tree of the Field flood relief theme song for the East Kentucky Flood Relief program.

For Miller-Friend, it’s personal: having Kentucky roots and friends living in areas devastated by flooding.

“It was just so devastating to them. I just wanted to encourage them and their families,” said Miller-Friend.

While it’s a long road ahead for communities affected by flooding, Miller-Friend says she hopes her contribution can help lift spirits.

Miller-Friend says she and Kentucky Proud’s Tree of the Field are encouraging organizations and groups to participate in the Flood Relief Theme Song Challenge, posting your team’s relief efforts on social media to help encourage each other.