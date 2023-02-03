Berea police looking for artist for community, police-themed mural

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Berea Police Department is looking for an artist to paint a community- and police-themed mural inside the department.

According to a Facebook post from police, the artist will be asked to paint on an interior wall measuring 18 feet by 7.5 feet.

Paint materials will be supplied by Berea PD and the deadline for submitting ideas is March 1.

Submissions can be emailed to bpdrecords@bereaky.gov or submitted in person at 212 Chestnut Street.

If you have any questions, you can call 859-986-8456.