Berea Police Department officer involved in shooting; man taken to hospital

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — An officer-involved shooting sent a man to the hospital Monday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

Around 10:30 a.m., a Berea Police Department officer was involved in a shooting, however, few details were released.

A man was taken to a local hospital after the shooting. A woman was also at the scene but she left in her own vehicle.

The incident was a domestic situation on Redbud Drive, according to Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley.

KSP Post 7 troopers, detectives and the Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene.

No other information was released.