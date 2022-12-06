Belmont Stakes winner Ruler on Ice to retire at Old Friends

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ruler on Ice, the 2011 Belmont Stakes winner, is retiring at Old Friends in Georgetown.

The 14-year-old arrived on Monday at the thoroughbred retirement center. Ruler on Ice is the fourth Belmont Stakes winner and seventh overall Classic winner to retire at Old Friends.

In all, Ruler on Ice raced 16 more times after his Belmont Stakes win, according to Old Friends.

“Ruler On Ice won when the spotlight was the brightest, and I know he’ll light up the faces of his fans now that he’s joining our three other Belmont Stakes winners,” said Old Friends Founder and President Michael Blowen.

Ruler on Ice joins Silver Charm, Charismatic, War Emblem, Touch Gold, Sarava and Birdstone.