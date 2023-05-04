Belle of Louisville wins city’s Great Steamboat Race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Belle of Louisville has been declared the winner of Louisville’s Great Steamboat Race for the fourth straight year.

After deliberations by the judges, the boat captains, Derby festival officials and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, the Belle was deemed the first steamboat to cross the finish line.

Following the race, an awards ceremony was held onboard the Belle of Louisville. The ceremony was packed with shenanigans that kept attendees guessing, including multiple comical interruptions and objections from the captain of rival boat Belle of Cincinnati.

The Belle of Louisville was presented with 12-point silver antlers.

The belle also won the last race in 2022 and has won a total of 31 times since the river rivalry began in 1963.