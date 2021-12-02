Bell County teenager charged with terroristic threatening

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Kentucky State Police have charged a 16-year-old from Bell County with terroristic threatening following an incident at school.

According to KSP, Post 10 Harlan was contacted on Thursday, Dec. 2 by Bell County High School that a possible school threat had been made by a student. Detective Jake Middleton went to the school and began investigating.

The initial findings show a 16-year-old male had verbally made school threats to other students on Dec. 1. The students reported the incident to school staff members. The school’s principal suspended the juvenile the same day it was reported to staff.

Det. Middleton collected evidence leading to the teenager’s arrest. He was found in Middlesboro after being suspended from school. He was then taken to the Bell County Courthouse and charged with terroristic threatening 2nd degree. He is being held at the Breathitt County Detention Center.

KSP advised the public that this was a controlled incident and no students are in any danger from this threat.

Det. Middleton is continuing to investigate. Bell County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Officer also helped with the investigation.