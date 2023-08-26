Bell County Sheriffs Office searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect

BELL COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous.

Sheriffs deputies are searching for 47-year-old Paul Holland. The department says deputies tried to serve warrants to Holland on Friday night.

Police say after contact was made.. Holland drew a firearm and started shooting at the deputies.

Police say deputies then fired back and took cover before Holland fled on foot.

The search for Holland ended at four o’clock Saturday morning.

Warrants for Holland include criminal attempt to commit murder, wanton endangerment, and possession of a firearm.

Holland is described as being 6-feet tall, 210 pounds with short black hair.

Anyone with information on Holland’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Office at (606)-337-6174.