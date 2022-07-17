Bell County Sheriff’s Dept. looking for robbery suspect

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery Sunday morning

Investigators say a deputy responded around 5 a.m to the Howard’s Fuel Station off of Highway 119 for a robbery.

Once on scene the deputy spoke with the clerk who said a masked man entered the store with a knife.

He stole money and ran away.

Investigators say no vehicle description was given and although the photo may be hard to determine who that person is…investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The clerk was not hurt in the incident.