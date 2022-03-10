Bell County Sheriff’s Dept. looking for man in connection to weekend shooting

56-year-old John M. Miller of Arjay is wanted in connection to Saturday afternoon shooting

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man in connection to a weekend shooting. According to the sheriff’s department, 56-year-old John M. Miller of Arjay is wanted in connection to a shooting that took place in the Arjay Community Saturday, March 5. Deputies say Arjay also has a residence in New Tazewell, Tennessee.

According to the sheriff’s department, the victim was flown to UT Medical Center for a possible life-threatening injury.

Miller is described as a white man with sandy-blonde shoulder length hair and brown eyes. He’s about 5’10 weighing 180 pounds. According to the sheriff’s department, Miller may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

If you know have any information on the whereabouts of John M. Miller, contact Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.