UPDATE: Missing Bell County man found safe

Man found about noon

UPDATE POSTED 12:40 A.M. MONDAY, OCT. 25, 2021

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Missing Bell County man Christopher Garlic has been found safe and is back home per Bell County Deputy Marti Messer

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 10 A.M. MONDAY, OCT. 25, 2021

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities in Bell County are searching for a man who was last seen over the weekend.

According to a post on the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, Christopher Garlic, 30, of Cavin was last seen at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. He was driving a 2001 dark blue Chevrolet Cruze with a pink car seat in the back traveling to Flat Lick, but never arrived.

Garlic’s wife did receive an email that an attempt was made to use their debit card at Messer’s Market in Barbourville.

Garlic is 5’10”, weighs about 165 lbs and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts with a white t-shirt, ankle socks and Birkenstock sandals.

Some of Garlic’s family lives in the Knox and Laurel area.

It is not believed that Garlic is in danger, but his family said it is out of character for him to ignore phone calls and his vehicle was having mechanical issues.

Anyone who has seen or knows Garlic’s whereabouts should call dispatch at 606-337-6174.