Believing in Forever coat drive aims to raise $5,000 by October

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington nonprofit has launched its ninth annual A Coat to Keep the Cold Away campaign, and your help is needed with donations.

Devine Carama, founder of Believing in Forever, says the youth coat drive for kids has kicked off and this year, they’re looking to reach a kickstart goal of $5,000 by Oct. 1.

Carama says the organization has given away more than 15,000 brand new coats in the last eight years.

There are several ways to give, including by check, through several apps or in person: