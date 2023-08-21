Beanie Babies’ new ‘Aloha’ bear will raise money for Hawaii wildfire victims

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The maker of Beanie Babies says it’s releasing a new, limited edition bear to help wildfire survivors in Hawaii.

It’s named Aloha — and it’s gold with a rainbow ribbon and the words “Maui Strong” on its chest.

Ty Warner says all profits from its sale will go to the American Red Cross.

Beanie Babies come with birthdays and poems.

Aloha’s birthday is Aug. 8 — the day wildfires took off in Maui.

Its poem says: “Helping each other all day long / We forever will stay maui strong.”