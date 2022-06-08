Be aware of toxic plant blooming in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you’re a lover of flowers you’ll want to watch out for a particular one blooming in Kentucky.

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, poison hemlock is being seen more and more in the Bluegrass.

It’s a toxic plant with pretty white flowers, but ingesting the weed can be fatal to animals and humans.

Poison hemlock is in its peak blooming season in early June.

It has fern like leaves and small white clusters of flowers that form an umbrella shape.

So be cautious if you have this plant in your backyards or see it around town