“Be aware”: Kentucky emergency management leaders urge caution ahead of enhanced storm risk

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Emergency management leaders are encouraging people to be weather aware Sunday as the threat of severe weather continues into the night.

State emergency management director Jeremy Slinker says the Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort is prepared for an enhanced risk of severe storms.He says the staff has had productive phone calls throughout the day.

“Our goal is to be sitting in the seat ready to push the button than to have to drive to the seat to push the button,” says Slinker.

Slinker is urging you to be ready as well. One of the most important ways is having multiple ways to get weather alerts.

“It is being aware. So everyone has certain things to warn them. There’s cell phones, social media, news updates, and/ or radio, weather radio of course is a good one. So whatever that is that works for you and your family, definitely have it out. Have it turned up. And be monitoring and trust what its saying,” says Slinker.

Slinker says if you and your family need to shelter in place, go to lowest level of your house or an interior room away from doors and windows.

He says one of their major concerns this time around is the possibility of the storms hitting at night.

“So after dark, that limits visibility, as well. And so people may not see things coming or report them as quick. Then once they’re there, you may be asleep or you may be watching television for the evening and have all those warnings turned down, so stay tuned to whatever warns you.”

Slinker says it’s important to have plenty of food, water, lights, and batteries. And if there is damage, you’re encouraged to stay out of the way of first responders and clean up crews so they can do their jobs.