BCTC names new Danville campus director

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/BCTC Public Relations) – Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) is pleased to announce Dr. Brandi Thomas will lead the Danville Campus beginning Nov. 1, 2021.

With more than 18 years in higher education, Dr. Thomas brings experience as classroom instructor, advisor, counselor and, most recently, coordinator of Institutional Effectiveness and Early Alert manager at BCTC. She has served in nonprofit administration, managed grants and provided substance abuse prevention leadership.

Dr. Thomas holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Lindsey Wilson College, Columbia, KY. She earned a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Eastern Kentucky University, Richmond, KY, and a Ph.D in Criminal Justice from Walden University, Minneapolis, MN.

“Dr. Thomas is an emerging leader in education and at BCTC,” said Dr. Koffi Akakpo, BCTC president. “We are excited for her to take this role focusing on increasing dual credit opportunities, student success and community partnership.”

“I am honored to be selected as director of the Danville Campus,” said Dr. Thomas. “I love the community and am excited about the potential to grow our workforce through dual credit opportunities, program offerings and promoting our new Advanced Manufacturing Center.”