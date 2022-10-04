BCTC breaks ground on new Newtown North Campus building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Bluegrass Community and Technical College broke ground Tuesday on its new Newtown North Campus building.

The building is 26,000 square feet and it will move the college’s dentistry and cosmetology programs to its Newtown Pike campus.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council helped to provide $2 million for the project. Kentucky Community and Technical College System Dr. Paul Czarapata is excited to see this new building built for future students.

“We’re celebrating hope, opportunity and better lives. Helping writing a better life for Kentuckians with what we do with all 16 of our colleges. BCTC here is a living example with the wonders that we can bring to the community and the students,” said Dr. Czarapata.

BCTC officials expect the new building to be open in the spring of 2024.