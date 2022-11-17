BCTC announces investments in scholarships for Scott Co. students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Bluegrass Community and Technical College will be able to provide new scholarships to Scott County students after investments from multiple entities, totaling $450,000.

The county is donating $250,000 and the City of Georgetown is adding $200,000, which will go specifically to the Scott County Dual Credit Scholarship Endowment that Toyota began in December 2021. This brings the scholarship fund total to $800,000.

“These gifts are critical to providing access to all students in Georgetown/Scott County. We couldn’t do what we do without our community partners,” said Dr. Koffi Akakpo, president and CEO of BCTC, in a press release.

The donations will provide scholarships to low-income Scott County high school students to get a jump start on their college careers.

For more information, you can contact BCTC Georgetown-Scott County Campus Director Lynn Godsey at lynn.godsey@kctcs.edu or 859-246-6648.