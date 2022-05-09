Bath County receives more than 800,000 dollars towards public safety

Governor Andy Beshear wrote two checks towards a new facility for emergency management services and for sidewalk safety

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A couple of checks were written for Bath County on Monday by Governor Andy Beshear. That money is expected to fund two different public safety issues. Community members gathered outside the Bath County Courthouse Annex for the presentation. The first check of $750,000 dollars will be going towards a new facility for emergency management services in Bath County.

Because there’s no hospital in the county, this new building will replace the current building on Rowland Avenue. According to Governor Beshear, this new facility will have four bays to accommodate 8 vehicles. This will also allow emergency responders more space and the ability to get to people quicker.

The second check worth more than $ 72,ooo dollars was given to the city of Salt Lick.

It’s expected to help with sidewalks where public safety has been an issue

“Todays announcements are going to help in public safety and help save lives one of them means that the abulence is going to get to you faster the other one means you are going to be safer and walk into a store that everybody walks to,” explains Governor Beshear.

According to Beshear the money came from a federal transportation program and community development block grants.