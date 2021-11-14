‘Basket Brigade’ packs baskets for families in need

Saturday, about 100 volunteers packed Thanksgiving groceries for area families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As Thanksgiving approaches, volunteers are working to help families in need celebrate the holiday.

Saturday, around 100 volunteers throughout the course of the day gathered at God’s Pantry Food Bank as the “Basket Brigade.”

The Basket Brigade packs baskets full of dry ingredients needed for families to celebrate as part of the annual God’s Pantry Sharing Thanksgiving program.

The boxes will be distributed the week of Thanksgiving, along with turkeys and other perishable items, to more than 5,000 families in the Central and Eastern Kentucky area facing food insecurity.

“The food and the nutrition is so important for those that are experiencing hunger. But at this time of year, it’s being able to gather around the table, celebrate one’s blessings, and look forward to the opportunities for the future. And that’s what we think is one of the most important things about sharing Thanksgiving,” said God’s Pantry Food Bank CEO Michael Halligan.

According to volunteers, the effort is a way to give back to the community.

“A friend of mine invited me to volunteer today…and I think this is just an impactful thing that we do here in our community and I’m so glad to be a part of it,” said volunteer Melanie Hunter.

Volunteers that participated included church groups, families, work teams, and others. All volunteers wore masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.