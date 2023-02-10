Barren Co. deputy jailer arrested for allegedly stealing money from inmate

GLASGOW, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Barren County deputy jailer was arrested for allegedly stealing over $1,000 from an inmate.

On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police were asked by the Barren County jailer to investigate a complaint against Dustin Young.

According to KSP’s investigation, Young stole money from an inmate in the Barren County Jail.

He was arrested and is charged with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.

KSP didn’t say exactly how much Young allegedly stole.

He was lodged in the Warren County Jail.