Barr to report almost $2 million in campaign fund

Record for his fundraising at this point

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With no major opposition on the horizon, Republican Sixth District U.S. Rep. Andy Barr will report nearly $2 million of cash-on-hand ahead of the 2022 election season, his campaign said Monday.

Barr was first elected to represent the district in 2012 and withstood a stiff challenge in the 2020 election but still won handily in a district that is growing increasingly Republican. Barr,a Lexington lawyer, was not hurt by new congressional districts drawn by the Republican-led state Legislature.

This is the largest cash-on-hand number Barr has had in an off-election year.

The Federal Election Commission filing deadline is at the end of January. Barr is set to report $1,914,550 cash-on-hand, and posted a $538,282 fundraising haul during the fourth quarter of 2021. The 2021 fourth quarter is also a Barr record for an off-election year, his campaign said. Barr’s war chest is expected to land him in the top 15% of cash-on-hand for House Republican incumbents nationwide.

“These fundraising numbers prove that Congressman Barr will be a formidable candidate in any race,” said Alex Bellizzi, spokesman for Andy Barr for Congress.