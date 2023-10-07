Barktoberfest brings in much needed money for Paws 4 the Cause

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Paws 4 the Cause held one of its’ biggest fundraisers of the year Saturday, all in an effort to raise money for their depleted emergency fund.

The annual Barktoberfest returned to the Liquor Barn in Hamburg.

The event included a silent auction, food trucks, a pet costume contest, and dozens of vendors.

Anita Spreitzer, the Vice President of Paws says their goal this year is to raise $15,000, which will help bring in animals from rural shelters who are hurt and in need of life-saving medical care.

“A lot of the dogs that end up in the shelter sometimes need extra medical care. Those that were hit by a car, or if they’re hurt catastrophically and need to get extreme vet care. So with all the cases that we took in this year, our emergency fund is depleted. So we’re trying to raise that,” says Spreitzer.

Spreitzer says they’re looking for corporate sponsors and donations, as well.

