Bardstown Police officer murdered nine years ago remembered, search for killer continues

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Bardstown police officer killed nine years ago was remembered on Wednesday with a moment of silence and the laying of a wreath.

Officer Jason Ellis was murdered on May 25, 2013 after finishing his shift. Ellis was driving home when he ran into several branches blocking the road on the Bluegrass Parkway near Exit 34. When Officer Ellis got out of his vehicle to move the branches, police say he was shot several times.

Members of the Bardstown Police Department and community gathered on Wednesday to remember Officer Ellis and to plead with the community for information.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that he isn’t remembered, honored or talked about,” said Assistant Police Chief Kevin Thompson. “He loved being a police officer and protecting this city.”

Thompson pleaded for anyone with information about the person or people responsible to come forward.

FBI Louisville office is offering a $50,000 reward for information. You can submit a tip anonymously HERE or call 1-800-CALLFBI.

As the search for his killer continues, those in the community continue to gather each year to remember Officer Ellis.

Mayor Dick Heaton called Ellis a “wonderful husband, father and public servant.” Heaton added, “We are here today because we still remember and we still care.”

Jason Ellis’ widow Amy thanked law enforcement for the continued search for his killer.

“Time may go on but we don’t forget what we’ve lost,” said Amy. “There’s something in each day and especially in each milestone experienced as the boys grow older that is a painful reminder.”

You can watch the tribute HERE.