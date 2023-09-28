Bardstown community reacts to Brooks Houck arrest

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — For the family of Crystal Rogers, It’s been eight years of agony searching for the beloved mother of five.

“Wow, just wow, finally something is going to happen,” said Jimmy Gartland, owner of Gartland’s Art Sales in downtown Bardstown.

On Wednesday morning, the Bardstown community alongside the rest of the state and nation woke up to news of another arrest in the case.

Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend at the time of her disappearance is now in custody, charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

He was the father of Crystal’s youngest child and the last person to see her before she went missing.

“It’s kind of put a black cloud over us. You know, you got tourists that come in and say, hey, what’s all the Crystal Rogers signs, solve all these murder signs, you gotta explain the story… we do need closure for the family, of course, for most of the family, then the community, so we can concentrate on other things,” added Gartland.

Earlier this month on September 7th, Joseph Lawson of Nelson County was also arrested in connection to the case.

Lawson was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence

I’d like for this to get behind us, then maybe possibly one day the signs will be removed and it will be just a breath of fresh air,” he adds.

Houck’s indictment is sealed for now, more details will be unveiled when Houck makes his first court appearance next Thursday for an arraignment.