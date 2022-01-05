Baptist Richmond reopens walk-in clinic to take pressure off ER

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine has reopened the walk-in clinic at Baptist Health Richmond, open Monday – Friday from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. The clinic is open to provide patients an additional option to seeking care for symptoms such as fever, sore throat, stomach ache, sinus congestion, migraines, skin infections and pink eye.

“The reopening of the walk-in clinic is an enormous resource to ensure our Emergency Department can provide care for patients with emergencies, such as chest pain and shortness of breath,” said Erica Gregonis, MD, Baptist Health Richmond Chief Medical Officer. “When patients arrive at the hospital, they will choose if they want to seek care in the Emergency Department or walk-in clinic; however, we strongly encourage patients who don’t have a true emergency to consider using the services in the walk-in clinic.”

With the continued increase in the number of COVID-19 patients at the hospital, the wait times in the Emergency Department are longer than the community is accustomed to experiencing. Patients are encouraged to take advantage of the walk-in clinic to help reduce wait time and provide easier access for patients who are experiencing an emergency.