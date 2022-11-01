Baptist Health Richmond hosts White Ribbon Project

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Baptist Health Richmond hosted a White Ribbon Project Tuesday in observance of Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

The project is a campaign to change people’s perspective about lung cancer and build a community where people talk about the disease, show they’re not alone and are stronger together.

Heidi and her husband, Dr. Pierre Onda, a primary care physician, began making ribbons in their garage to raise awareness that anyone with lungs can get lung cancer. It led to the White Ribbon Project in 2020.

The Baptist Health Richmond Cancer Care team and employees now paint ribbons to support the White Ribbon Project.

Ribbons created will be distributed throughout November at community awareness events and given to cancer care patients to encourage them through their cancer journeys.