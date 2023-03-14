Baptist Health Richmond expands mobile healthcare clinic services to Berea

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Baptist Health Richmond is expanding its mobile healthcare clinic services to Berea beginning Wednesday.

The mobile clinic will be located at 1001 Ace Drive (the Madison County Health Department) on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Tabitha Humphrey with Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care will offer wellness visits as well as treat illness, fever, sore throat, stomachache, sinus infection, migraine, skin infection and pink eye.

The clinic will also provide maternal health resources, like maternity care, breastfeeding support, referrals for care and more.

To schedule an appointment, you can call 859-624-6366. Walk-in appointments are available too.