Baptist Health Lexington marks construction milestone

When finished, the $225 million dollar project will be home to an emergency department, outpatient surgery, diagnostic services, and more

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a way to provide more accessible healthcare to people in Central and Eastern Kentucky. Tuesday morning, Baptist Health Lexington held a “topping off” ceremony for its newest location in Hamburg, which is still under construction.

Tuesday’s ceremony marked a milestone for construction of the facility: Baptist Health and city officials signed and placed a commemorative steel beam on Baptist Health Hamburg, a 282,000 square foot, $225 million Outpatient Medical Pavillion sitting on 129 acres.

According to Baptist Health Lexington’s President, it’s a sign of hope for the future, providing better access to healthcare in Central and Eastern Kentucky as it sits right on the intersection of two major highways: I-75 and I-64.

“But it’s more than just that. This is a sign of hope for the future. Baptist Health Hamburg is probably one of the most ambitious healthcare projects going on in Central Kentucky and probably the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Baptist Health Lexington President Christ Roty.

According to Roty, land was purchased back in 2009 and ground was broken in 2020. When up and running, the facility will be home to an emergency department, an outpatient surgery center, diagnostics services, and medical offices.

According to Mayor Linda Gorton, the diverse opportunities will help to create jobs in the area.

“Good jobs will happen here. New homegrown jobs. 600, maybe 700, lots of good jobs,” said Mayor Gorton.

The building is set to open completely in 2024.