Baptist Health Hardin opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Towne Mall

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Baptist Health Hardin will open its vaccine clinic at Towne Mall, 1704 N. Dixie Hwy. in Elizabethtown starting Wednesday, Nov. 17. The clinic will operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccinations are available at this clinic for persons ages 18 and older. Children under the age of 18 should visit their primary care provider for vaccinations.

The daily vaccine schedule is as follows:

Only the Moderna vaccine booster will be administered on Mondays.

Only the first, second and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Appointments are required for all doses. To make an appointment for this location, please visit www.scheduleyourvaccine.com (click here).

Please bring your driver’s license and insurance card to your appointment. If you are receiving a second or third dose, please bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record to be updated. Baptist Health Hardin is unable to replace lost cards.

The clinic will be closed the following holidays:

Thursday, Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 26 – Black Friday

Friday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve

Friday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve

To find other locations where you can receive the vaccination, please visit www.vaccines.gov (click here).

For additional information, please visit BaptistHealth.com (click here).