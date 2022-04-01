Baptist Health Corbin updates visitation guidelines

Effective Monday, April 4, visiting hours and number of visitors allowed will expand

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Effective Monday, April 4, 2022, Baptist Health Corbin is updating visitation guidelines to extend visiting hours and the number of visitors allowed.

“We have seen a significant decrease in the COVID positivity rate in our area. We will continue to take precautions to keep our patients, visitors, and staff safe but will open the hospital up to two visitors per patient during visitor hours,” stated Anthony Powers, President.

Everyone will be still be asked COVID screening questions upon entry into the hospital and asked to wear a mask for their safety as well as our staff. Two visitors will be permitted in the patient’s room during visiting hours.

The Main Entrance of the hospital will be open from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm.

Visiting hours for the following will be from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, Medical/Surgical Units, Pediatric Unit, and the Inpatient Nursing Units, The Emergency Department doors will be open 24/7.

The Outpatient Surgery and Inpatient Surgery entrances will be open from 6:30 am-6:00 pm.

The Trillium Center entrance will remain closed at this time.

Visiting hours which are unique for the following units, Critical Care, Trillium Center, Labor & Delivery and Rehabilitation will be posted outside each unit.

Please call 606.528.1212 for more information.