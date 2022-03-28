Baptist Health Corbin to offer speech and swallowing rehab to neck cancer patients

After completion of treatments, our nurse practitioner and speech therapist will then follow up with the patient on a determined set course

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – In a release to ABC 36 News, Baptist Health Corbin is now offering speech and swallowing rehabilitation to neck cancer patients.

The release states:

“Baptist Health Corbin’s radiation oncology department treats patients with cancer using some of the most precise and effective radiation technologies available.

As one of the areas most advanced radiation treatment centers, our services are fully integrated with excellent medical care. We work together to provide each patient expert treatment planning, wellness and education resources, and support services such as speech therapy and nutrition with a dietician throughout his or her cancer care journey. Some of the short and long-term side effects of radiation treatments to the neck are often speech and swallowing issues, which can affect a patient’s quality of life and ability to function.

Our care team of Physicians, Nurse Practitioners and Speech Therapists, came together to design a plan to help our patients deal with potential side effects from day one of their radiation treatment journey. Upon consult with the Radiation Oncologist, a speech therapist also meets the patient and performs a short series of swallowing tests. After this, they work with a dietician to ensure the patient continues to thrive throughout their course of radiation and chemotherapy.

Trish Meeks, Manager of Radiation Oncology stated, “At Baptist Health Corbin, we are excited to offer the best care to all our cancer patients with the goal of continuing that care long after their treatments are finished.”

