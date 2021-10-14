Baptist Health Corbin partners with Save the Children

Families will leave with new books

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Babies and families that come through Baptist Health Corbin will leave with special gifts.

Noting the concept of giving books to children is simple but provides enrichment that could last a lifetime, the hospital has partnered with Save the Children on a special project.

Studies show the frequency of reading to children at a young age has a direct causal effect on their schooling outcomes regardless of their family background and home environment. That’s where the hospital hopes its effort will help level the playing field.

Over the course of the next few years, Save the Children and its local partners intend to give at least one book to each family that uses Baptist Health Corbin’s Labor and Delivery. Each book will be accompanied with resources the community can provide, including information for housing assistance, food pantries, local libraries, early childhood programs and more.

“We are thrilled to be partnered with Baptist Health Corbin on this project along with Corbin, Knox and Whitley County public libraries, Whitley and Knox County Family Resource Coordinators, and the Tri County Early Childhood Council,” stated Veronica Rainwater, Save the Children.