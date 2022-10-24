Baptist Health Corbin hosting drug Take Back Day

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Baptist Health Corbin and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration have teamed up for a drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone who has expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs can dispose of them at 1 Trillium Way.

“Up to 80% of patients have leftover opioids after elective surgery. It is important to dispose of all unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs so they don’t get into the wrong hands. Drug abuse is a very real problem in our area and we want to do everything we can to help eliminate this temptation,” Lynn McArthur, Baptist Health pharmacist, said in a press release.

The pharmacy also has a secure disposal container available year-round, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. available for free.

For more information, you can contact the pharmacy at 606-526-8335.