Baptist Health Corbin eases patient visitation rules

New guidelines go into effect Monday

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the COVID surge eases across the region, effective Monday, October 25, 2021, Baptist Health Corbin will open visiting hours back to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will allow one visitor per patient in the inpatient — acute medical, Rehabilitation and Behavioral Health — and all of the outpatient departments including the Emergency Department and surgery.

The Labor & Delivery unit will allow two two visitors.

Patients with an active COVID-19 infection who are hospitalized or nearing end-of-life will be handled on an individual basis with the goal to safely allow for visitation whenever possible. Anyone visiting COVID-19 patients will wear appropriate PPE while in the patient’s room.

When visiting, remember to wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer when entering and leaving patient rooms.

“The well-being and safety of our patients and the community is always our top priority,” said Anthony Powers, president of Baptist Health Corbin. “Our healthcare professionals are highly trained and ready to handle any kind of emergency. We ask that visitors adhere to these temporary restrictions so that we can maintain the safest possible environment for everyone.”