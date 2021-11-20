Baptist Health Corbin dedicates new radiation oncology center

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Baptist Health Corbin officially opened its radiation oncology services center with a ribbon cutting.

Baptist Health Corbin Cancer Care is a hospital-based, community cancer program providing comprehensive care close to home with the addition of radiation therapy, a cancer treatment that utilizes high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors.

“Radiation helps cure cancers and prolong patients’ lives with relatively mild toxicities. Patients would be able to have treatments with the benefit of remaining close to family during this difficult time, as lots of radiation treatments take weeks. Not having to travel far away and a prompt start would prevent delays for cancer treatments,” said Dr. Weisi Yan, a radiation oncologist with Baptist Health Medical Group.

The state-of-the-art equipment allows the staff to provide specialized treatment including Sterotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) to treat tumors within one to two millimeters, while sparing healthy tissue and reducing the overall number of treatments. While some patients may only receive radiation therapy, other treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy may be used to provide the patient with comprehensive care throughout the entirety of their treatment.

“Everyone on the team works together to provide the highest level of care for every patient. Each team member is highly trained in performing or supporting radiation oncology procedures and in caring for the individual needs of our patients. When you’re a patient here, our compassionate and skilled team will be with you every step of the way,” stated Dr. Yan.

Baptist Health Corbin is a 273-bed, acute care facility providing a wide variety of healthcare services to the residents of Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell, Clay, McCreary, Harlan and Campbell county in Tennessee.