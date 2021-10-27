Baptist Health Corbin closing COVID vaccination clinic Nov. 12

Hospital was one of the first to offer vaccine in December 2020

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Baptist Health Corbin was chosen as one of the original vaccinations sites by the state to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to the community. After starting the clinic on December 15, 2020, Baptist Health Corbin has given more than 43,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

Due to the continued decline in cases and decreased demand for vaccinations, Baptist Health Corbin is closing its COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Thereafter, individuals seeking COVID-19 vaccinations can visit vaccines.gov to search for locations giving COVID-19 vaccines.

“Thank you to our patients in the community for their patience and understanding throughout the last year as we progressed through the COVID-19 vaccination phases, changed locations multiple times, and expanded our clinic for the capability to administer as many as 600 vaccinations per day. Thank you to all of those who provided our staff with encouragement, gifts, and food. They were greatly appreciated. Thank you to the City of Corbin for providing the Corbin Center as a location for our vaccination clinic,” the hospital staff said in a statement.