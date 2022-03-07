Baptist Health Corbin awarded 3 year term of Accreditation

CORBIN, Ky (WTVQ) (PRESS RELEASE) -Baptist Health Corbin has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in stereotactic breast biopsy as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR).

A breast biopsy is performed to remove cells — either surgically or through a less invasive procedure involving a hollow needle — from an area in the breast suspected to be cancerous. These cells are examined under a microscope to determine a diagnosis. In stereotactic breast biopsy, a special mammography machine helps guide the radiologist’s instruments to the site of an abnormal growth.

The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. Board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field award it only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the hospital with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.

“Our goal is to provide our patients with state-of-the art radiological and cancer care. This is another step in our continuing efforts to provide the ever-improving care to our patients, and to make Baptist Health Corbin the first choice for breast care services,” stated Mark Steely, Vice President of Baptist Health Corbin.

The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to improving patient care by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care. The College serves more than 37,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.