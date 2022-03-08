Baptist Health Corbin announces first annual Pre-Med Academy

Program designed to assist college students on pre-med track to develop mentorships

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Tuesday, Baptist Health Corbin (BHC) announced it will host the first annual Pre-Med Academy. The Baptist Health Pre-Med Academy Program is designed to assist college students on the pre-med track to develop mentorships with local physicians.

According to BHC, selected students will be given the opportunity this summer to rotate with physicians and advanced providers among a variety of specialties throughout the Corbin area.

Key elements of the program:

Summer 2022

Seeking college students pursuing pre-med

Paid internship

Average 24 hours a week for 4-8 weeks

Application Requirements:

Enrolled in a university with at least one semester of college work completed

Submit a transcript from latest semester indicating GPA of 3.5 or higher

3 Letters of Recommendations

400-word Essay on why the student feels they should be selected for this opportunity

You can learn more about the opportunity by e-mailing BHC physician recruiters:

Lauren Smith, Manager, Physician Recruitment at Lauren.Smith1@bhsi.com

Faozia Aljibawi, Manager, Physician Recruitment & Alignment at Faozia.Aljibawi@bhsi.com

The application deadline is April 8 and notifications will be issued to students by April 30, 2022..

More information about Baptist Health Corbin can be found HERE.